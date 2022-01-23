WeatherWatcher: Air Stagnation Advisory, Dense Fog Advisory

Fog looking west on N 190th St across Meridian Ave N, January 23, 2022.

Photo by Carl Dinse

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Dense Fog Advisory and an Air Stagnation Advisory. The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Noon PST Monday, and the Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until Noon PST Wednesday.





A strong high pressure system over the Northwest has created a very strong temperature inversion starting at about 800 feet in elevation. Temperatures below the 800 foot level are in the mid-upper 30's with temperatures above that level in the mid 50's.





Visibility in the fog could be a quarter mile or less at times. It is strongly recommended to drive with your headlights on in the fog, so that you are visible to other drivers. Drive with caution especially near intersections.





Air Stagnation allows for pollution to build up, causing poor air quality. We are being asked to delay outdoor burning, and to limit any residential wood burning devices, if possible, until conditions improve.





Currently there are no burn bans and air quality remains good in King County. You can check current conditions and info on any air quality burn bans at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency website.





Forecast: No sign of any rain for the entire work week. Our next chance appears to be Saturday. In the meantime, expect foggy days, although some days the fog might burn off in the afternoons to sunny skies with temperatures peaking in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the 30's. Thursday and Friday have the biggest chance of warming up enough to clear the fog.





Long Range: Long range models have been hinting at an active and cooler weather pattern near the beginning of February. There are also hints that we could have another brush of lowland snow after we start the month. Keep the snow gear nearby just in case.





