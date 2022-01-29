Wenatchee jumbo ferry back in service

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Wenatchee photo courtesy WSDOT

For the first time in more than a year, all three of our largest Jumbo Mark II-class ferries are available for operation after repairs and successful sea trials on Wenatchee wrapped up earlier this week. 

The vessel was pulled from service in November 2020 for scheduled maintenance and was preparing to return in April 2021, when an engine caught fire while the boat was conducting sea trials with no passengers on board.

As a reminder, WSF is still operating on alternate service schedules on most runs until further notice as there are many employees out due to the recent COVID-19 omicron surge. 

Should crewing allow, a second boat will be put into service on the Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton routes on a daily basis. Riders are encouraged to sign up for rider alerts to receive updates on what schedule we’re operating on each route each day.



