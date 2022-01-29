Call for Artists: An evening of art for STEM

Saturday, January 29, 2022

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), is hosting an Art Show and Silent Auction. We are raising scholarship funds for women studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. 

We are seeking 30 local artists to showcase their works to event ticket holders on March 25, 2022, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Call for Artists

We are now accepting applications from artists. This flyer has all the information you need, as well as links to the application form. Email AAUWartshow@gmail.com, or use our Contact Us form for more information.



Posted by DKH at 3:18 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  