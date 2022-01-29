Call for Artists: An evening of art for STEM
Saturday, January 29, 2022
The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), is hosting an Art Show and Silent Auction. We are raising scholarship funds for women studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
We are seeking 30 local artists to showcase their works to event ticket holders on March 25, 2022, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Call for Artists
We are now accepting applications from artists. This flyer has all the information you need, as well as links to the application form. Email AAUWartshow@gmail.com, or use our Contact Us form for more information.
We are now accepting applications from artists. This flyer has all the information you need, as well as links to the application form. Email AAUWartshow@gmail.com, or use our Contact Us form for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment