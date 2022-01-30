LFP Council Corner – A Look at 2022

Tom French, Deputy Mayor

The City has successfully replaced six culverts in the past six years on Lyon Creek and there have been observed increases in fish activity. The state culvert project at SR 104 is fully funded and will begin construction in 2023. There are still many barriers to remove and considerable habitat to be restored. The City will continue to advocate for additional funds from the Legislature to keep moving forward with this top environmental priority.



Thanks to the hard work of our legislative delegation in Olympia during the last biennium, the City was awarded funds to bring the project to a 10% design level and undertake two engineering studies to determine whether an overpass or underpass was the best option. To take the project to the 30% level, we are asking for additional funds to continue this essential work.



Lake Forest Park and our neighboring cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Shoreline have joined together to study the feasibility for a regional crisis triage center in North King County. This facility would support the Radar program and other ways of engaging those in crisis with additional capacity for acute behavioral health interventions in our area. In conjunction with our neighbors, we are requesting the State’s support for construction and operating costs.



The year ahead is a very full one for the Lake Forest Park City Council, and some major topics we will be considering include:

Recommendations by the Planning Commission to our Accessory Dwelling (ADU) and Detached Dwelling Unit (DADU) regulations

Tree Board recommendations for changes to our Tree Code

Traffic calming and speed limits within our city

The work of a new citizen-led Climate Committee

State Route 104 (or Ballinger Way) is a poorly maintained highway and carries around 26,000 vehicles per day, including more commercial freight vehicles that are very heavy. This State Route also is sorely lacking in the appropriate safety measures that could increase the use of human powered or multimodal transportation options. The City is seeking a partnership with the State to make significant investments in improvements that will enhance the safety of pedestrians and bicyclist as well as increase the use transportation alternatives.

Lastly, 2022 is a very full Budget year and we will begin consideration of the City’s budget mid-summer. While the City has largely weathered the financial challenges that the pandemic has wrought these past two years, this budget is very tight, and we are going to have to make some difficult choices as a community.



I wish you all the best in this new year! Stay well and stay safe.



--Deputy Mayor Tom French









