Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Wastewater Capital Projects
Friday, January 28, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/08/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The Capital Engineering Team, a part of the City’s Public Works Department, supports an annual Capital Improvement Program (CIP) between $50 million and $70 million across the wastewater, transportation, surface water, parks, and facilities business lines. We are a collaborative, supportive group of engineering project managers focused on continuously improving our project delivery and our workplace. We are growing and looking for a like-minded person to join our team.
The Engineer II – Wastewater Capital Projects position will plan, manage and design wastewater capital projects from inception through construction close-out in collaboration with the Wastewater Systems Engineer and other Utility Managers. We seek an individual with strong wastewater experience and expertise to play a key role in expanding the Capital Team’s capacity and capability. This position may also be called upon to manage delivery of capital projects in other City business lines as needed or directed. The ideal candidate will be able to work equally well independently and in inter-divisional teams to develop and deliver projects within established schedules and budgets.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week; however, during the 6-month probationary period, your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
DEFINITION
Manage the development and delivery of the most complex wastewater capital projects subject to strict deadlines, including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies. Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens, and provide highly responsible and complex project management and engineering support to City departments.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is an advanced, journey – level classification. Positions at this level are distinguished from the Engineer I – Capital Projects classification by the level of license/certification required, the level of engineering and project management skills, the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees in this classification perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties on complex and high-profile capital projects and activities requiring an effective combination of planning, engineering, project management and communication skills, fluency in procedures related to assigned area of responsibility and the ability to work independently.
