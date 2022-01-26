Sno-King School Retirees Scholarships
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Applicants must be planning a career in a school related field. (Teacher, Counselor, School Psychologist, Speech and Hearing Specialist, Physical Therapist)
We will offer four scholarships of $2000 each that can be extended for three more years when proof is shown that the student is studying for a degree in one of the accepted fields.
Application forms are available with school career specialists, school counselors and on line at the SKSR website www.SKSR.org.
All complete applications must be postmarked or received electronically by March 18, 2022.
Linda Fitzgerald or fitzdl@aol.com
18311 Sunset Way
Edmonds, WA 98026
We will offer four scholarships of $2000 each that can be extended for three more years when proof is shown that the student is studying for a degree in one of the accepted fields.
Application forms are available with school career specialists, school counselors and on line at the SKSR website www.SKSR.org.
All complete applications must be postmarked or received electronically by March 18, 2022.
Linda Fitzgerald or fitzdl@aol.com
18311 Sunset Way
Edmonds, WA 98026
0 comments:
Post a Comment