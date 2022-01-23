Shoreline Parks and Tree Board meets Thursday - will hear update on Urban Forests and review code changes for street trees
Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Street trees on N 185th photo by Lee Lageschulte
The Shoreline Parks and Tree Board meets Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7pm on Zoom.
They will review proposed code changes for street trees and hear an Urban Forestry update
The PRCS/Tree Board is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment. Your written comment must be received by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
Please see the information listed below to access all of these options:
Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215 8782 - Webinar ID: 991 1598 4680
- Written comments will be presented to PRCS Tree Board and posted to the website if received by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Pre-registration is required by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
