A rough night for Shorewood wrestling Wednesday against Edmonds-Woodway

By Clark Norton









Shorewood was definitely undermanned as they attempted to deny Edmonds-Woodway their 8th straight league title, and eleventh in thirteen years.





After giving up a forfeit at 106 pounds the Stormrays sent out Owen Mulder at 113. Mulder bullied his opponent the entire match, but couldn’t quite get the pin in a dominant 14 to 0 win.





Edmonds-Woodway received two more forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds before Shorewood captain Quincy Laflin came up at 138. Laflin wasted little time as he attacked from the opening whistle and pinned his opponent in just 40 seconds.





However, there would be no upset on this night. Edmonds-Woodway ran off four straight wins, sandwiched around another pair of forfeits, to put the contest out of reach, cruising to a comfortable 59-13 win.



Shorewood wrestles their final regular season match this Friday, January 28th, at home against cross-town rivals Shorecrest. Wrestling begins at 7pm.



Shorewood 13 - Edmonds-Woodway 59

@ Shorewood High School

*Match began at 106 pounds



*106: Cannon Kennard EW win by forfeit 113: Owen Mulder SW maj. dec. Aiden Kim 14-0

120: AP Tran EW win by forfeit

126: Abdullah Ishaque EW win by forfeit

132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Alex Bloy 0:40

138: Jacob Pahre EW tech. fall James Nottingham 17-2

145: George Quintons EW dec. Isaac VanHorn 9-6

152: Tsvetomir Krumov EW win by forfeit

160: Alex Rapelje EW pinned Addison Brueck 0:33

170: Liam Fitting EW win by forfeit

182: Alec Rust EW pinned Nathaniel Hernandez 1:21

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW dec. Russel Hare 6-0

220: Reed Burmaster EW pinned RJ Buchheit 3:24

285: Evan Gibbs EW dec. Milan Johnson 6-0



Shorewood Record: 7-5 Overall, 3-1 WESCO 2A/3A







