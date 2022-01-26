Former Scots' basketball star excels in college play

Julia Strand, who as a sophomore led the 2016 Shorecrest girls basketball team to the Scots’ sole basketball State Championship, is enjoying a remarkable senior season for Division-3 Chapman University, in Orange, California.

Senior women's basketball player Julia Strand earned SCIAC Athlete of the Week honors after yet another week for the books. Last week she was named to the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week, she is the first Chapman women's basketball player to earn the national recognition.





The Panthers ended the week with three wins at home. In a 56-49 Monday victory over the Whittier Poets Strand posted her fifth double-double in just six games played with 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Panthers.





She continued the momentum heading into a 72-49 victory over the Occidental Tigers on Wednesday, Chapman never once allowed the Tigers to secure a lead. Strand tallied her sixth double-double and served up 21 points and 16 rebounds.





To cap the week off, Chapman defeated Caltech 69-55, their second game of week in which the Panthers opponent was unable to secure a lead during regulation. Strand led the Chapman defense once again with 18 points in 21 minutes on the court. She posted six rebounds, three assists and three steals to contribute to the win.





Strand is currently leading the squad averaging 21.7 points per game and 13.6 rebounds per game. The Panthers hit the road this week to face the Whittier Poets on Wed., Jan 26 at 7:00 p.m.