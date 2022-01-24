Lake Forest Park Police officers receive tactical medicine training

Monday, January 24, 2022

Military trainer supervises simulated trauma incident
Photo courtesy LFP Police
This week, several Lake Forest Park Police Officers participated in a multi-agency tactical medicine training. 

Utilizing a mix of classroom presentation and hands-on skills practice, specialized military personnel from the Western Regional Counterdrug Training Center, taught our Officers how to treat and manage trauma patients in a civilian tactical environment.
 
Lake Forest Park recognizes that our Officers are often the first ones to arrive at a scene where a sick or injured person needs immediate assistance, and we want to be able to render appropriate medical aid until EMT or qualified medical personnel can take over patient care.

We would like to thank our instructors - U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Peter Deluca, Sergeant First Class Sam Patrick, and Staff Sergeant Trace Whiteman - for the high quality training they were able to provide.

--LFP Police department


