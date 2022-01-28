Shorewood girls' hoops storm back to win in overtime against Edmonds-Woodway

Shorewood girls' basketball team - Shorewood Varsity and Junior Varsity 2022









In the overtime, the Stormrays opened up a four point lead and held on for the victory 38-36.





Junior point guard Joy Brandenstein led Shorewood (6-8, 3-5) with 11 points and Freshman guard Rylie Gettman added 9 points in the win.





Hallle Waram had a game high 14 points for Edmonds Woodway (4-10, 3-5).





Shorewood closes the regular season with two road games at Everett (1/28) and Snohomish (2/3) before beginning the WESCO District Playoffs during the week of 2/7.



