Birds in the Back Yard: Checkin' out the chickens

Checking out the photographer, too!

Photo by David Walton

Lake Forest Park resident David Walton was planning to go out to take photos Saturday, but his photo subject came to him when this beautiful Red Tail Hawk (Juvenile) showed up in his back yard.



Photo by David Walton





"I noticed it kept coming back to the same cedar tree by our house, then I noticed why: it was checking out the chicken coop in our neighbor’s back yard!"





Photo by David Walton





Fortunately for the chickens, they were entirely protected in their coop.





"Nevertheless, the hawk is a beautiful raptor."















