Birds in the Back Yard: Checkin' out the chickens

Monday, January 24, 2022

 
Checking out the photographer, too!
Photo by David Walton

Lake Forest Park resident David Walton was planning to go out to take photos Saturday, but his photo subject came to him when this beautiful Red Tail Hawk (Juvenile) showed up in his back yard.

Photo by David Walton

"I noticed it kept coming back to the same cedar tree by our house, then I noticed why: it was checking out the chicken coop in our neighbor’s back yard!" 

Photo by David Walton

Fortunately for the chickens, they were entirely protected in their coop. 

"Nevertheless, the hawk is a beautiful raptor."




Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  