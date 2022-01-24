Rebuilding Community with Third Place Commons
Monday, January 24, 2022
You are cordially invited to the Third Place Commons Rebuilding Community Annual Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5pm.
Help raise vital funds for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market while joining this virtual celebration with friends to laugh together, visit, and most importantly, rebuild community.
The festivities will take place via Zoom and will once again feature fun community time with your friends, one of the most popular parts of last year’s Finally 21 party. The video room will also be open for folks who would rather chill than chat!
The program will also include some great Commons music and a terrific featured speaker, Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and celebrated author of numerous books including his latest, Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy — a New York Times New and Notable Book.
Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per pair. Get your Rebuilding Community tickets here.
And don’t forget that Third Place Commons always has something good going on for you and your Commons Community, both online and in-person.
If you’re looking for in-person fun, head to the Commons every Friday and Saturday night at 7pm for great live music featuring many longtime favorite Commons bands and some new discoveries as well. Masks are required, of course, and there’s no dancing just yet (at least until vaccine verification is no longer required), but music is always good for the spirit, so come on down!
Speak a foreign language? Tune into Zoom weekly for German discussions on Mondays, French conversations on Tuesdays, and Spanish meet-ups on Thursday, with all sessions from 5:30-7pm. Get the links on the Third Place Commons calendar.
If a monthly group is more your speed, the TPC Movie Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30pm, while the Commons Community Book Club meets on the third Wednesday at 5:30pm (both via Zoom). For February, the clubs have got two great picks to discuss: Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half (which will be released in paperback on February 1st). So start reading and/or streaming and join the conversation!
Get more info on all of these and other upcoming events, along with links to join the virtual events, at ThirdPlaceCommons.org/calendar.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
