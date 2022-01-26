City Manager selects Captain Ryan Abbott as Shoreline’s Interim Police Chief

Earlier this month, Interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall promoted Shoreline Police Chief Shawn Ledford to the King County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff as the Interim Chief of Patrol Operations Division.

“Captain Abbott has demonstrated his commitment and passion in serving the Shoreline community through active leadership, communication, and relationship building since joining the Shoreline Police Department in 2020,” stated City Manager Debbie Tarry.

“I know that he will continue to build on this foundation as the Interim Police Chief. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote and enhance the City’s safe community and neighborhood programs.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve and protect this amazing community, and working with all community members to ensure everyone feels safe and respected,” stated Interim Chief Abbott.

On January 25, City Manager Debbie Tarry appointed Captain Ryan Abbott as Shoreline’s Interim Police Chief until a decision on the permanent Sheriff is made.Interim Chief Abbott has been the Acting Chief since Chief Ledford’s appointment to Command Staff. He has been Shoreline’s Operations Captain since November 2020. Prior to that, he was the Media Relations Officer for the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Abbott has been with KCSO for 16 years.





Interim KCSO Chief of Patrol Operations

Shawn Ledford

Chief Ledford had been Shoreline’s Police Chief since 2012. He has been with KCSO for 32 years.

Chief Ledford played an instrumental role in starting Shoreline’s RADAR program, which works to improve interactions between police and individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. It also helps to connect individuals with behavioral health services. The RADAR program has now expanded to include five North King County cities.

Both Ledford and Abbott will serve in their respective positions as interim chiefs until the King County Executive appoints a permanent Sheriff.