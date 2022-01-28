Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Expert Professional (Finance Analyst)
Friday, January 28, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/02/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Serve as a Finance Analyst in the Finance Operations group supporting monthly accounting functions. This position reports to the City’s Finance Manager.
Work Schedule:
This position is anticipated to end on January 31, 2023. Hours not to exceed an average of 29 hours per week and 1,040 per year over the duration of the assignment
Work will be accomplished either on site at City Hall or remotely with access to City's technical resources. Assigned tasks will drive the schedule.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
Job description and application
