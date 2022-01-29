American Legion to honor the Four Chaplains at meeting Tuesday

The Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 General Membership Meeting

February 1, 2022 at 6:30pm





1st Vice-Commander John Brady will perform the Four Chaplain’s Ceremony

that honor their Heroism on February 3, 1943



Post 227 general business will occur afterwards. Doors open at 5:30pm. Open to the public.





On February 3, 1943, the American troop ship SS Dorchester was on duty in the Atlantic Ocean when she was hit by a torpedo and sank 20 minutes later. There were not enough life jackets for everyone.





That’s when four Chaplains, a Methodist, a Jewish Rabbi, a Catholic priest and a Reformed Church minister, did acts of great courage and sacrifice. They worked to calm the men, gave up their own life jackets to those without and helped direct the evacuation of the ship.





One of the survivors, Grady Clark, later reported, “As I swam away from the ship, I looked back. The flares had lighted everything. The bow came up high and she slid under.

"The last thing I saw, the Four Chaplains were up there praying for the safety of the men. They had done everything they could. I did not see them again. They themselves did not have a chance without their life jackets.”





Four Chaplains' Medal As we have just reached the 79th anniversary of the event, the February 1 meeting of American Legion Post 227 will feature a Four Chaplains Ceremony commemorating the event. As we have just reached the 79th anniversary of the event, the February 1 meeting of American Legion Post 227 will feature a Four Chaplains Ceremony commemorating the event.





The Four Chaplains were awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart but were ineligible for The Congressional Metal of Honor. Instead, the U.S. Congress created a medal of equal weight and importance, the Four Chaplains’ Medal.



The Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

COVID-19 protocols will be observed, please wear a face covering (ones will be provided at the Post) and practice six-foot social distancing.







