Salomon bill would crack down on false COVID-19 vaccination cards
Thursday, January 27, 2022
“I can’t imagine a worse time for someone to falsify proof of a vaccination than during a pandemic, as we’re facing now,” said Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline).
“This is the most serious public health threat of our lifetimes, a true life-and-death issue for people who are medically vulnerable or unable to get vaccinated due to health issues.”
Under Salomon’s Senate Bill 5667, it would be a class C felony to sell or offer false documentation of a vaccination. Presenting false documentation would be a misdemeanor.
COVID-19 vaccination cards are distributed by authorized health care providers when recipients receive vaccinations, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized thousands of fraudulent vaccination cards at international mail facilities and at express consignment facilities.
Salomon noted that his bill does not address mandates or whether vaccinations are required at workplaces or at public venues, but focuses solely on whether a vaccination document has been falsified. The bill is scheduled for executive action on Thursday.
“This is simply about truth in advertising and honest documentation,” he said. “People who are medically vulnerable or who want to avoid exposure to the virus deserve to know that documentation of a vaccination can be trusted.
Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.
