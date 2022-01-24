Sound Transit construction to close sections of 175th overnight



Sound Transit will perform directional road closures at NE 175th Street from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass.





The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.







Eastbound NE 175th will be closed from 10pm to 5am from Monday, January 24 to Wednesday January 26, 2022.





Westbound NE 175th will be closed on Thursday, January 27.











