Letter to the Editor: Special Needs PTSA Board Members Support Shoreline Parks Proposition 1

To the Editor:









If passed, it will allow families with special needs to enjoy the parks on a whole new level. We love that the plan includes better play surfaces that are accessible to students with mobility challenges.



Please return your ballot and vote YES on Prop 1.



Ananda Scott, Jessica Mercer, and Kirsten Bannister

Shoreline Special Needs PTSA Board Members









Many students with disabilities are not able to access and enjoy our current play spaces; this park bond will finally address that big need in our community. The proposed design for Richmond Highlands park includes a sensory trail and playground, which would be such a wonderful addition to our community.