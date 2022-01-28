Shoreline council attended Association of Washington Cities' "City Action Days" conference

The Shoreline city council, which canceled its normal Monday January 31, 2022 meeting, attended the virtual session of the Association of Washington Cities.





The session was held Thursday, January 27, from 8am to noon.



The conference is held annually during the legislative session, usually in person, Because of COVID-19 it was held online.





City Action Days is AWC’s legislative conference to educate statewide decision makers about city priorities and to push the City’s agenda forward.



Keynote speaker was Governor Jay Inslee.

AWC welcomes Governor Jay Inslee to hear about the importance of the partnership between the state and its cities.







AWC President Kent Keel, Councilmember, University Place

Sen. Andy Billig (D-Spokane), Majority Leader of the Senate, District 3

Sen. John Braun (R-Centralia), Republican Leader of the Senate, District 20

Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), Speaker of the House, District 27

Rep. J.T. Wilcox (R-Yelm), Minority Leader of the House, District 2

Brittney Kohler, Legislative Director, Transportation and Infrastructure Services, National League of Cities

Candice Bock, Government Relations Director, AWC

Carl Schroeder, Deputy Director Government Relations, AWC

Brandy DeLange, Government Relations Advocate, AWC

Sharon Swanson, Government Relations Advocate, AWC

Emma Shepard, Strategic Content Analyst, AWC

Additional speakers

City leaders from the entire state attended the conference.











