Shoreline council attended Association of Washington Cities' "City Action Days" conference
Friday, January 28, 2022
The session was held Thursday, January 27, from 8am to noon.
The conference is held annually during the legislative session, usually in person, Because of COVID-19 it was held online.
The conference is held annually during the legislative session, usually in person, Because of COVID-19 it was held online.
City Action Days is AWC’s legislative conference to educate statewide decision makers about city priorities and to push the City’s agenda forward.
Keynote speaker was Governor Jay Inslee.
AWC welcomes Governor Jay Inslee to hear about the importance of the partnership between the state and its cities.
Keynote speaker was Governor Jay Inslee.
AWC welcomes Governor Jay Inslee to hear about the importance of the partnership between the state and its cities.
Additional speakers
- AWC President Kent Keel, Councilmember, University Place
- Sen. Andy Billig (D-Spokane), Majority Leader of the Senate, District 3
- Sen. John Braun (R-Centralia), Republican Leader of the Senate, District 20
- Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), Speaker of the House, District 27
- Rep. J.T. Wilcox (R-Yelm), Minority Leader of the House, District 2
- Brittney Kohler, Legislative Director, Transportation and Infrastructure Services, National League of Cities
- Candice Bock, Government Relations Director, AWC
- Carl Schroeder, Deputy Director Government Relations, AWC
- Brandy DeLange, Government Relations Advocate, AWC
- Sharon Swanson, Government Relations Advocate, AWC
- Emma Shepard, Strategic Content Analyst, AWC
City leaders from the entire state attended the conference.
0 comments:
Post a Comment