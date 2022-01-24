Mountlake Terrace Police asking for help to identify four suspects connected to a Christmas Eve burglary

Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for your help to identify four suspects connected to a Christmas Eve burglary in the early morning hours at Goodies Food Mart at 4804 212th St SW in Mountlake Terrace.



The store was burglarized twice that morning. At about 2:20am, an unknown suspect in the black and white photo broke in the through the front glass door of the convenience store, stole a laptop and a handful of lottery tickets.

Then, at about 6am, a stolen U-haul pulled into the parking lot and two suspects jumped out and entered the convenience store through the previous burglar’s entrance. They stole multiple drawers of lottery tickets.



Throughout the rest of the day, the suspects are seen across Snohomish and King county cashing in their stolen Lotto tickets.



The U-haul was later recovered in the Georgetown area.



If you can identify any of the suspects, wish to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or at www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).















