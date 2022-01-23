Lake Forest Park council meetings Monday

Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole (CoW) and Regular Council Meeting are virtual on Monday, January 24, 2022.





CoW at 6pm and regular business meeting at 7pm





The CoW has two items for discussion:

Discussion regarding Northshore Fire District Contract for Service – Northshore Fire Chief and Commissioners Continued Discussion of Planning Commission’s Recommended Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Unit and Accessory Building Regulations – Steve Bennett, Planning Director





The agenda for the regular meeting will be posted on the city calendar page before the meeting.











