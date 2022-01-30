One Question, One Point, One Action

One Action: come to the virtual LFP City Council meetings

By Sally Yamasaki with Tracy Furutani





Foot care at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Tracy’s One Point:



The one point I would like to highlight is the significant number of social service organizations that play an important role in LFP residents’ lives.



Due to COVID, many of the organizations our community utilizes have suffered. As a result, the federal government created the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Due to ARPA, Lake Forest Park is able to allocate some funds to organizations that service our citizens in order to help them survive. Organizations such as Hopelink, Dale Turner Family YMCA, the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, and other social services, are examples of some that were just funded. In May, we will be voting to fund more social services.



Sally: I know I am very thankful to the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center. My mother, who is 91, is enrolled in Toshiko’s online senior exercise class three times a week. And, what’s more, my husband, Dan, my mother, and I all get pedicures there by Echo!



Tracy: Oh, that’s great! And what I am hoping is that if these organizations have touched your life in some way, you will come …



Sally: Oh Wait! Is this your one action you are talking about?



Tracy: Yes.



Tracy’s One Action:



Come to the next virtual City Council meeting (Feb. 10th, 7pm) and give a shoutout in the public comment period to a social service organization that affects your life in some way, whether as a user of the service or as a volunteer. That would be really awesome, as I think a lot of people are not aware of the many social services that our community utilizes in one way or another. I know I was surprised.



Here is a list of the organizations the city just approved for ARPA funding at this time: Center for Human Services, Hopelink, NorthHelpline, Shoreline LFP Senior Center, Dale Turner YMCA



Next Virtual Regular-Business City Council meeting:



Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7 pm

Zoom Link:



Lake Forest Park City Council meetings are at 7pm January to October: 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. November and December the meetings change to the 2nd Thursday of each month.



Currently they are on zoom. You can also access the zoom link at the LFP City website:



NOTE: In this interview, Tracy is speaking on behalf of himself, not on behalf of the LFP City Council or the city of LFP.





From my humble community member standpoint, it seems at times that elected councilmembers enter the world of city hall to do all the work to keep our town running, yet we rarely see them after that unless, of course, there is an issue that upsets us!At the beginning of the year, Tracy Furutani was sworn in as Lake Forest Park’s first Asian American city councilmember. In a casual conversation with him, I shared my concern and hope that he does not “disappear” from us, the community.With that, we came up with the idea of writing a simple, informal article each month called: “One Question, One Point, One Action.” This is our first attempt with the hope that we will have a diversity of LFP writers so that the community would have an opportunity to engage with Tracy by asking one question and Tracy will have a chance to tell us about one point to highlight about the council meetings and one action we could take.Here goes!Sally: Hi Tracy. You ran for LFP City Council and won. How was your first council meeting on January 6th. Were you nervous?Tracy: A bit nervous, but everyone was so kind and friendly. I think the mayor really does set a tone.Sally: OK. But can that not be my one question?Tracy: Sure.Sally: Here is my one question. I’ve gone to many city council meetings and sometimes made a 3-minute citizen comment on an issue that was important to me, but then poof, the meeting was over and I always wondered if you all even listened to what I said?Tracy: Yes. I was curious about that as well. As it turns out, all of the citizen comments are archived in the audio-visual city website so that there is a record, and anyone can go back and view them. In addition, our city staff takes notes and will often follow up with the person who gave the testimony.Sally: But what if no one from the city reaches out?Tracy: If you don’t hear back, then I would follow up with a call to the appropriate department head for your issue. And if you still don’t get a reply, contact a city councilmember.Sally: Thanks! Now, what would you say is your One Point and One Action at this time?