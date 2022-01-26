North Seattle students on Dean's List at University of Wisconsin - Madison
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA
- Ava Allard, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
- Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
