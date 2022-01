Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Capital Projects (Transportation and Surface Water)

CLOSING DATE: 2/07/22 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The Capital Engineering Team, a part of the City’s Public Works Department, supports an annual Capital Improvement Program (CIP) between $50 million and $70 million across the transportation, surface water, wastewater, parks, and facilities business lines. We are a collaborative, supportive group of engineering project managers focused on continuously improving our project delivery and our workplace. We are growing and looking for a like-minded person to join our team.The Engineer II – Capital Projects position plans, manages and designs capital projects across all City business lines, from inception through construction close-out. For this specific position, we seek an individual with strong transportation and surface water expertise to play a key role in expanding the Team’s capacity and capability. The ideal candidate will be able to work equally well independently and in inter-divisional teams to develop and deliver projects within established schedules and budgets.Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week; however, during the 6-month probationary period, your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here. The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)DEFINITIONManage the development of the most complex capital projects subject to strict deadlines, including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies. Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens, and provide highly responsible and complex project management and engineering support to City departments.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is an advanced, journey – level classification. Positions at this level are distinguished from the Engineer I – Capital Projects classification by the level of license/certification required, the level of engineering and project management skills, the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees in this classification perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties on complex and high-profile capital projects and activities requiring an effective combination of planning, engineering, project management and communication skills, fluency in procedures related to assigned area of responsibility and the ability to work independently.