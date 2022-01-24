LFP Police respond to 672 incidents in December 2021

Police incidents heatmap for December 2021: Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 672 incidents in December.





Notable Calls/Incidents in December 2021





Type of Calls

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 62

ALARM 25

WELFARE CHECKS 19

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT 18

THEFT 15





Notable Calls/Incidents





Welfare check

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check on an individual who had not been seen for over a week and whose mailbox was overflowing. When officers arrived, they were able to see the subject through a window. They were not able to get a response from the subject, who was not moving. With fire department assistance, officers were able to gain entry and determine the subject was deceased. Many disturbing illegal images depicting children and 30 firearms were in the residence.





Burglary at local store





Burglary at local market

Officers responded to a burglary at a local market. The suspect smashed a window, stole several items, including the cash register, and fled. A related vehicle was located by an officer and seized while the subject ran away. Officers were unable to deploy a K9 track due to new law restrictions. Officers responded to a burglary at a local market. The suspect smashed a window, stole several items, including the cash register, and fled. A related vehicle was located by an officer and seized while the subject ran away. Officers were unable to deploy a K9 track due to new law restrictions.





After a search warrant was issued, the cash register, lottery tickets, illegal narcotics, a handgun, and other stolen items were found. The cash register and lottery tickets were returned to the very happy owner.



Suspect rebooked on Seattle theft

A suspect in our recent Thanksgiving Day burglary was in possession of the same or similar firearm at a theft in Seattle. This was after he was booked and released on our arrest with Kenmore. The suspect was taken into custody and booked. He is facing several charges including our LFP crimes.





Domestic violence