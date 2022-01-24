Winter Food and Wine Pairing - in person class at Shoreline Community College

Monday, January 24, 2022

Learn the foods to pair with the wine at SCC class
Continuing education at Shoreline Community College: 

Winter Food and Wine Pairing. 
Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6-9pm at the college, 
1515-1500 building, 
1600 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133.

Fee: $45.00
Instructor: Reggie Daigneault

Create an account (for new users)

Register here for the wine pairing class.
 
Learn about wine styles that pair with winter meals and the hearty cuisines that we enjoy in cold weather. 

We'll examine a variety of proteins with ideas for recipes, sauces and accompaniments that include healthy choices. 

Students will learn the anatomy of the human sensory receptors, and how each individual culture, biology and preference will assist them in determining how they taste food and wine.

A variety of wine styles will be explored, and a list of wines recommended for tasting with a variety of meals. Class members will have a variety of foods to choose from to pair with their wine choices. 

Participants must be 21+ to attend this class. 


