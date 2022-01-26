Shoreline student on Dean's List at Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa





More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List.





Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULUM



Shoreline, WA



Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, 4, Biology (AGLS) College of Agriculture and Life Sciences











