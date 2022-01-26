Shoreline student on Dean's List at Iowa State University

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

AMES, Iowa

More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULUM

Shoreline, WA

Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, 4, Biology (AGLS) College of Agriculture and Life Sciences



Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  