Shoreline City Council unanimously supports Shoreline School District's Propositions 1 and 2

Shoreline City Council supports Shoreline School District propositions on February 8 ballot

On January 24, 2022 the Shoreline City Council unanimously approved Resolution 486 declaring their support for Shoreline School District's Propositions 1 and 2. Both propositions appear on the February 8, 2022, special election ballots.





It would continue funding for education programs not fully supported by state and federal funding, including special education staff and instructional programs, highly capable programs, and academic support for students; nurses, family advocates, librarians, and counselors; building maintenance, utilities and transportation; extra-curricular student activities, including music, drama and athletics; and professional development and all Time Responsibility and Incentive compensation for teachers and staff.



Proposition 2 calls for the replacement of the expiring capital levy for technology improvement and support and would generate $14,000,000 over four years.









Learn more about the Shoreline School District’s Propositions 1 and 2



This replacement levy funds instructional technology and internet access for students and staff across the district. These funds help pay for student and staff computers and technology access; software, online subscriptions, resources, and classroom curriculum; annual maintenance and licensing; equipment upgrades and replacement; staffing, professional development, and training; network servers and wireless infrastructure; and email and website services for families, students, and staff. Under RCW 42.17A.555, the City Council, as an elected legislative body, can take action in support of or opposition to a ballot proposition as long as it is done in an open meeting and an equal opportunity to provide an opposing view is provided.









and would generate approximately $108,750,000 over four years.