Kindergarten open enrollment for Shoreline Schools begins February 2nd

Monday, January 24, 2022

 

Shoreline Schools Kindergarten Open Enrollment for Fall 2022 is February 2-28.  

Kinderfest, which was scheduled for January 29, will not be held this year due to health and safety precautions. 

Instead, we will be posting an informational video, kindergarten registration resources and frequently asked questions on our student registration webpage by January 29. Please check the webpage on or after that date for more information.



