Celebrate Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Crafts

Monday, January 24, 2022

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Crafts, online, Saturday January 29, 2022 from 11am-Noon.

Lunar New Year and Spring Festival begin with the first new moon of the lunar calendar on February 1 and end on the first full moon, 15 days later. 

This year ushers in the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Learn about the background of the holiday and crafts you can do at home. 

Register here. The Zoom link will be sent within 24 hours of the program. 

Download and print out the Tiger Mask Template and Spring Template before the program.



