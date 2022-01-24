Celebrate Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Crafts, online, Saturday January 29, 2022 from 11am-Noon.





This year ushers in the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Learn about the background of the holiday and crafts you can do at home.





Register here . The Zoom link will be sent within 24 hours of the program.





Lunar New Year and Spring Festival begin with the first new moon of the lunar calendar on February 1 and end on the first full moon, 15 days later.