Northshore Performing Arts cancels three February shows

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

As ticket sales drop due to patrons' fears of omicron infection, Northshore Performing Arts Center has canceled three of their February shows.

After a sold-out Nutcracker, the omicron variant surged and many patrons were once again reluctant to come to the theatre. Ticket sales for our February shows have suffered greatly. 
As a result, we have made the difficult decision to cancel three of our February shows:  Living Voices Theatre, Marina and the Dreamboats and A Tribute to Shirley Horn. 

No plans have been made to reschedule these shows. All other shows will be presented as scheduled.

If you were a ticket holder to one of these three shows and would like to receive a credit for another show in the season or donate your ticket back to NPAF, please let them know.  Otherwise, tickets for these shows will be refunded next week. 



