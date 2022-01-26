Northshore Performing Arts cancels three February shows

As ticket sales drop due to patrons' fears of omicron infection, Northshore Performing Arts Center has canceled three of their February shows.





After a sold-out Nutcracker, the omicron variant surged and many patrons were once again reluctant to come to the theatre. Ticket sales for our February shows have suffered greatly. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to cancel three of our February shows: Living Voices Theatre, Marina and the Dreamboats and A Tribute to Shirley Horn.





No plans have been made to reschedule these shows. All other shows will be presented as scheduled.





If you were a ticket holder to one of these three shows and would like to receive a credit for another show in the season or donate your ticket back to NPAF, please let them know. Otherwise, tickets for these shows will be refunded next week.







