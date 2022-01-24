Information presentations on Wednesday and Thursday for Shoreline Schools levies
Monday, January 24, 2022
King County Elections recently mailed ballots to registered voters in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park for the February 8 special election.
Voters will see two Shoreline School District propositions (Proposition 1 and Proposition 2) on the ballot to replace the current school levies that expire at the end of the year.
Ballots must be postmarked by February 8 or returned to a ballot drop box by 8:00pm that day.
You can learn more about each of the replacement levy propositions, watch an informational presentation and submit questions at www.shorelineschools.org/levy.
Additionally, there will be informational presentations held in person and streamed via Zoom on January 26 and 27, 2022.
- The presentations on Wednesday January 26 will be held at 10:00am and 7:00pm in English, with Spanish interpretation available.
- The presentation on Thursday January 27 will be Spanish only at 7:00pm.
- Each presentation will be held in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE. Links to stream the presentations via Zoom are available at www.shorelineschools.org/levy.
If you are not registered to vote, it’s not too late to do so. You can find voter registration information and deadlines here.
Shoreline voters need to check both sides of their ballot.
