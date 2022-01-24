Information presentations on Wednesday and Thursday for Shoreline Schools levies

Monday, January 24, 2022


King County Elections recently mailed ballots to registered voters in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park for the February 8 special election. 

Voters will see two Shoreline School District propositions (Proposition 1 and Proposition 2) on the ballot to replace the current school levies that expire at the end of the year. 

Ballots must be postmarked by February 8 or returned to a ballot drop box by 8:00pm that day.

You can learn more about each of the replacement levy propositions, watch an informational presentation and submit questions at www.shorelineschools.org/levy.

Additionally, there will be informational presentations held in person and streamed via Zoom on January 26 and 27, 2022. 

  • The presentations on Wednesday January 26 will be held at 10:00am and 7:00pm in English, with Spanish interpretation available. 
  • The presentation on Thursday January 27 will be Spanish only at 7:00pm. 
  • Each presentation will be held in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE. Links to stream the presentations via Zoom are available at www.shorelineschools.org/levy.

If you are not registered to vote, it’s not too late to do so. You can find voter registration information and deadlines here.

Shoreline voters need to check both sides of their ballot.



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  