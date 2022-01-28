Extended lane restrictions for work on NE 145th St from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE
Friday, January 28, 2022
Work has been extended to February 4th. Sound Transit will continue night lane restrictions on both Eastbound and Westbound directions of NE 145th St (WA-532) from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE,
Wednesday night, February 2, 2022 to Friday morning, February 4th from 9:00pm to 5:00am.
Work is performed at night to minimize traffic impacts. These night-time lane restrictions will be utilized for potholing work just east of 5th Ave NE on NE 145th St.
Local access will be maintained. For access to and from your driveway, flag down a construction worker.
Local access will be maintained. For access to and from your driveway, flag down a construction worker.
0 comments:
Post a Comment