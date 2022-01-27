Goodbye to the Shoreline Pool
Thursday, January 27, 2022
|Shoreline Pool demolition photo by JM
Demolition is well underway at the Shoreline Pool, 19030 1st Ave NE. The pool has been closed since fall of 2021 (see previous article).
|Fire departments used the empty building for training
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Shoreline Fire and other local departments used it for training, including punching holes in the roof, (see previous article)
|Photo by JM
Shoreline Public Works has contracted out for the demolition work. All of the usable equipment was taken out last year.
The pool was built by King County under a Forward Thrust bond issue in 1968. When Shoreline incorporated, the city council chose to have the pool transferred to the City of Shoreline and has maintained and run the pool ever since.
Mechanical systems began breaking down and parts to keep the pool running became increasingly hard to find.
|Mural at Shoreline Pool
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The mural, created by Sara Snedeker in 2016, is painted directly on the wall and cannot be saved. (see previous article)
