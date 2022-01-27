Goodbye to the Shoreline Pool

Shoreline Pool demolition photo by JM

Demolition is well underway at the Shoreline Pool, 19030 1st Ave NE. The pool has been closed since fall of 2021 ( see previous article ).





Fire departments used the empty building for training

Photo by Gidget Terpstra





Shoreline Fire and other local departments used it for training, including punching holes in the roof, ( see previous article





Photo by JM

Shoreline Public Works has contracted out for the demolition work. All of the usable equipment was taken out last year.





The pool was built by King County under a Forward Thrust bond issue in 1968. When Shoreline incorporated, the city council chose to have the pool transferred to the City of Shoreline and has maintained and run the pool ever since.





Mechanical systems began breaking down and parts to keep the pool running became increasingly hard to find.





Mural at Shoreline Pool

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline





The mural, created by Sara Snedeker in 2016, is painted directly on the wall and cannot be saved. ( see previous article











