Shoreline Fire training at the pool

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

If you drive 1st Ave NE by the Shoreline Pool, you will see multiple fire vehicles at the pool and next door Shoreline Park. It's not an emergency - it's the fire department training in the empty building.

The City of Shoreline gave permission for fire to train there as the building is slated to be demolished. The fire department loves the opportunity to train in different types of buildings and will be at the pool for the rest of the month.



