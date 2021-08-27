National Dog Day: Errol, King County's Courthouse dog

Friday, August 27, 2021

Errol is King County's 
Courthouse Dog.
Photo courtesy KC Prosecutor
This #NationalDogDay, we're giving an extra special shout out to Errol, King County’s Courthouse dog.

Errol has been trained to assist people with mental disabilities, elderly individuals, teens and young children – essentially anyone who might find a dog comforting – as they are called upon to provide courtroom testimony or go through a witness interview.

King County had the nation’s first courthouse dog, and since then there are now 100+ Courthouse Dogs across the United States and the concept is expanding to other countries worldwide.

