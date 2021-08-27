Yard sale Saturday supports historic preservation in Shoreline

Friday, August 27, 2021


Join us this Saturday and bring your neighbors over to shop!
So much cool stuff for sale!
Antiques, Art, Jewelry, Tools; Beautiful Clothes, Curios!

Come on out! Parking available.
When: Saturday, 8/28/2021
10 am - 4pm.
Paramount Open Space parking lot

Shoreline Preservation Society needs your support! 

We have accomplished a lot TOGETHER, but now we need your help Protect the Fircrest Chapel and Forest and support preserving things in Shoreline that matter! With your support we can nominate Fircrest Chapel for the National Register of Historic Places.



See you then and thanks for all your support!!



Posted by DKH at 12:49 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  