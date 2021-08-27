Yard sale Saturday supports historic preservation in Shoreline





Join us this Saturday and bring your neighbors over to shop!

So much cool stuff for sale!

Antiques, Art, Jewelry, Tools; Beautiful Clothes, Curios!





Come on out! Parking available.

When: Saturday, 8/28/2021

10 am - 4pm.

Paramount Open Space parking lot





Shoreline Preservation Society needs your support!

We have accomplished a lot TOGETHER, but now we need your help Protect the Fircrest Chapel and Forest and support preserving things in Shoreline that matter! With your support we can nominate Fircrest Chapel for the National Register of Historic Places.









See you then and thanks for all your support!!











