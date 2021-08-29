Third Place Books author event with Megan Rapinoe - tickets include book
Sunday, August 29, 2021
We're partnering with Loyalty Bookstore in DC and The Strand in New York to host two-time Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe in conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 4:30pm PT.
They'll be discussing the young readers edition of Rapinoe's memoir One Life. In other words: an evening for the whole family that promises to inspire!
Tickets are on sale NOW! The first 150 attendees will receive a bookplate signed by the author. All tickets come bundled with either a copy of One Life: Young Readers Edition or the paperback of One Life: A Memoir (for adults). Your choice!
Purchase tickets here
--Third Place Books
