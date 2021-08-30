Vaccination clinics at the college are open to the public

Monday, August 30, 2021

The pop up clinics will be held in the PUB, Room 9215
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Fire will be holding Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Shoreline Community College three days a week starting Monday, August 30, 2021.

These clinics are open to the public. They will be held in the Pagoda Union Building (Building 9000), Room 9215 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline, WA 98133. Free parking.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Vaccination Clinics
  • Mondays August 30 - October 4 from 9am - 5pm
    • (closed September 6 for Labor Day holiday)
  • Wednesdays September 1 - October 6 from 9am - 5pm
  • Fridays September 3 - October 8 from 9am - noon
Sign up in advance for guaranteed appointment time: 

More information here: www.shoreline.edu/covid19

Some walk-up appointments will be accepted

Requirements:
  • Bring valid ID
  • Minors under age 18 must provide parental or guardian approval. 
  • Wear a mask and maintain a three-foot distance indoors
  • Visitors, students and employees will be directed to complete an online check in form before entering campus


