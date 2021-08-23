Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes sends welcome message to Shoreline Schools community
Monday, August 23, 2021
New schools superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes sent the following message to the Shoreline Schools community.
|Dr. Susana Reyes
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
As your new Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools, it is my honor and pleasure to welcome you to the 2021-2022 school year! On behalf of all of our staff and the Shoreline School Board, we are so excited to see all of our students back for full-time, in-person learning this year, and we can’t wait to see them!
Although we continue to face challenges due to the impacts of the pandemic, I assure you that we are committed to providing the best educational experience for all of our students. Our administrators and staff have been and continue to be hard at work to ensure we have a great start to the school year in just a couple of weeks. You can learn more about your school’s back-to-school information by visiting the school website or contacting the principal.
While we are not currently hosting any large indoor public events, I look forward to meeting many of you throughout the course of the school year. In July, I presented my Superintendent Entry Plan to our school board. You can view the entry plan here. In the coming weeks and months, I will be meeting with many groups of families, staff, students, and community members to listen and learn about the strengths and needs of our schools and district. I look forward to learning, working and leading alongside our Shoreline Schools community to support the highest levels of success for each and every student who walks through our doors.
In the meantime, you can also learn more about me and my path to Shoreline in this article from our summer newsletter.
I understand that there are concerns about returning to full-time, in-person learning due to the COVID-19 Delta variant and a rise in cases nationally and statewide. Full-time, in-person learning is required by the state, and we will continue to follow all current and updated health and safety protocols recommended by public health officials to keep our students, staff and schools as healthy as possible. You can learn more about some of these practices and a link to frequently asked questions on the topic further down in the email. We will also continue to monitor infection rates in our local area and partner with our public health organizations to ensure we are taking all of the proper steps and precautions.
I am so grateful for your continued partnership and support as we embark on a new school year. We know that the pandemic has been and continues to be impactful, not the least being how differently we have “to do” school. Nonetheless, each day offers promise and fresh opportunities, and I feel hopeful and inspired by our staff, our students, and our community. I firmly believe that together through a spirit of understanding, cooperation, care, and friendship, we can and will get through this. I am honored to be on this path with you in service to our children and young people. Thank you so very much, and please feel free to reach out to me anytime at susana.reyes@shorelineschools.org.
Sincerely,
Dr. Susana Reyes
Superintendent
