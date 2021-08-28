Edmonds Arts Fair opened Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Edmonds Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday August 28-29, 2021
Saturday 10am - 6pm; Sunday 10am - 5pm

A large crowd greeted the opening of the Edmonds Arts Festival Friday, held both indoors and outside of the Frances Anderson Center in the heart of Edmonds.

160 artists displayed jewelry, paintings, photography
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Festival visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center.

Artists in outside booths displayed their work
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours. 

A wide variety of art was on display. Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. Free admission and parking.



Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  