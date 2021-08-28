Edmonds Arts Fair opened Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Edmonds Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday August 28-29, 2021

Saturday 10am - 6pm; Sunday 10am - 5pm





A large crowd greeted the opening of the Edmonds Arts Festival Friday, held both indoors and outside of the Frances Anderson Center in the heart of Edmonds.





160 artists displayed jewelry, paintings, photography

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Festival visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center.





Artists in outside booths displayed their work

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours.





A wide variety of art was on display. Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. Free admission and parking.











