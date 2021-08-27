Shoreline Police arrest suspect in Aurora burglaries

One of the Shoreline burglaries. Photo courtesy KCSO









In some cases, video surveillance showed two burglars breaking into businesses by smashing through a glass door or window and taking the cash registers.





Shoreline Police were able to identify a primary suspect who they believed to be living in a homeless encampment in North Seattle. On August 3, 2021, Shoreline Criminal Investigations Detectives conducted surveillance and located the suspect walking on Aurora Avenue in Seattle near North 130th.





With the assistance of Shoreline patrol deputies, the detectives were able to take the suspect into custody without incident while he was boarding a Metro bus headed to Shoreline.



The suspect was carrying a large backpack with burglary tools, including a glass breaking tool. He was booked into the King County Jail for 11 counts of Burglary in the 2nd degree and two counts of Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree.





On several occasions the suspect returned the same night and re-entered businesses with another accomplice to steal additional items. The investigation is ongoing and Shoreline detectives have identified a second suspect.



--City of Shoreline















In July, Shoreline experienced a significant increase in commercial burglaries, particularly along Aurora.