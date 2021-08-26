Would you like help to do something on the computer or online?
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Digital Navigator Appointments are available!
https://bit.ly/KCLS_TechTutor
Tuesdays, 1-7pm;
Thursdays, 10-11am;
Saturdays, 10-11am
Would you like help to do something on the computer or online – setting up email, filling out a form or getting on social media?
Do you need affordable options for getting your own computer, device or in-home broadband connection?
A Digital Navigator can help achieve your tech goals. In a 30-minute appointment online or by phone, your navigator will help you find ways to learn the skills you want or understand your options for the in-home connection you need.
To make an appointment to meet online or by phone to get one-on-one help with your questions, call 800-462-9600 or click here: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators
