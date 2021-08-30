Shoreline Police: Drowsy driving is never a bright idea



Just before 3:00 AM Saturday morning, August 21, 2021, King County deputies in Shoreline responded to the 17000 block of Aurora Ave N to investigate this one-car collision. Just before 3:00 AM Saturday morning, August 21, 2021, King County deputies in Shoreline responded to the 17000 block of Aurora Ave N to investigate this one-car collision.





First responders arrived in minutes and discovered a 2007 Nissan SUV had struck a 50' light post that extends over Aurora Ave N.



Deputies interviewed the driver and learned he was drowsy, not drunk. The SUV had reportedly been purchased that day and was not insured. Both occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.









Deputies are recommending the driver be charged with driving this XTerra with a suspended license.





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports drowsy driving claimed 697 lives in 2019. It takes only a moment, as this case shows, for fatigue to take the wheel.





Damage, not death, was the result in this case but we know the next crash may be different.



Drunk or drowsy, the consequences are too often the same. Let's work together to keep King County roads safer.



--King county sheriff's office











