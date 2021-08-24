Scene on the Sound: did you hear a trombone on Puget Sound

Photo by Julia Wiese in MyEdmondsNews.com

Richmond Beach residents heard a trombone coming from Puget Sound on Monday and may have gotten a view of a troupe of performers floating by. Richmond Beach residents heard a trombone coming from Puget Sound on Monday and may have gotten a view of a troupe of performers floating by.





FLOTSAM! is a troupe of musicians, circus performers and puppeteers traveling from town to town on a handmade raft, giving free performances in every town along the way.





During the tour, the raft will be our mode of transit, our stage and often our home.

In 2019 thousands of people came to see us perform as we toured on Oregon's Willamette River from Corvallis to Portland.





Plans for a big tour of the Ohio River in 2020 were delayed due to Covid-19, but this year they are dipping their toes back in the water for a tour of Lake Washington and Lake Union around Seattle.





They also plan a trip up the Sammamish River for a stop in Woodinville.





