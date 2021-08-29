Reminder: Kira Jane Buxton will be signing her new book noon Sunday at the LFP Farmers Market
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Our first in-person author signing in over 16 months!
Come meet Kira Jane Buxton, the author of Hollow Kingdom and the new novel Feral Creatures, for a special outdoor book signing at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!
Stop by our booth on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm. Copies of Feral Creatures will be available for purchase at the market. No registration required.
To celebrate the release of Feral Creatures, we're also thrilled to offer limited-edition, 11x17 art prints with every purchase you make on site! These prints portray a scene from Feral Creatures that takes place at — you guessed it! — our very own Third Place Books (albeit in a post-apocalyptic future). The print, designed by Stephen Crowe, will come signed by the artist and Kira Jane Buxton. While supplies last.
And in case you missed it, our recording of Kira's launch event with Book Riot's Liberty Hardy is now on YouTube. The conversation covers a range of topics, including: climate fiction! anthropomorphism! Cheetohs! and where in the world did Kira get that great shirt?
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is located near the south parking lot of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park. See the Third Place Commons website for instructions on how to get there.
--Third Place Books Lake Forest Park
