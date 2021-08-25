State law: Tenants are required to maintain smoke alarms
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
The Washington State law clarifies requirements for landlords and tenants when it comes to installing and maintaining smoke alarms in rental properties.
RCW 43.44.110 (3) states that while landlords are required to provide working smoke alarms in a rental unit, tenants are required to maintain the smoke alarm and notify the landlord of any operational defects.
The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds tenants of the following maintenance steps:
- Smoke alarms should be tested at least every six months to ensure proper operation.
- Smoke alarms with 10 year batteries should also be tested at least every six months.
- If the smoke alarm has replaceable batteries, these should be changed every six months.
- Smoke alarms older than 10 years of age and/or that fail to respond to testing, should be replaced by the landlord.
- Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations as necessary.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
