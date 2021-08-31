Shooting death in Kenmore Sunday

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Photo courtesy Kenmore police
On Sunday, August 29, 2021, Kenmore officers responded to a shooting in a residence in the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl in Kenmore.

A male was located in the home with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead soon after.

The suspect fled from the scene. A K9 track was conducted with a King County Sheriff's Office K9 but the suspect was not located but is not believed to be in the area..

King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

A person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the general public at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident- call 206-296-3311. 



Posted by DKH at 12:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  