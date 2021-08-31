Shooting death in Kenmore Sunday

Photo courtesy Kenmore police On Sunday, August 29, 2021, Kenmore officers responded to a shooting in a residence in the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl in Kenmore. On Sunday, August 29, 2021, Kenmore officers responded to a shooting in a residence in the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl in Kenmore.













A male was located in the home with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead soon after.The suspect fled from the scene. A K9 track was conducted with a King County Sheriff's Office K9 but the suspect was not located but is not believed to be in the area..King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.A person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the general public at this time.If you have information regarding this incident- call 206-296-3311.