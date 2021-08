Kevin Schneider, Northshore firefighter Join the Northshore Fire Department in congratulating Kevin Schneider on successfully completing his year-long probation. Join the Northshore Fire Department in congratulating Kevin Schneider on successfully completing his year-long probation.





In a ceremony August 24, 2021, he was commended on his excellent performance on his final practical testing process.





Kevin is assigned to B-shift, and we look forward to the many accomplishments that lay ahead of him !!